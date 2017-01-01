REQUEST A PROPOSAL
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SERVICES

How consumer-centric AI services drive customer retention

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are enabling huge possibilities of reading and analysing data coming from different sources. Using that type of technologies Remoto is providing the next level of solutions in the area of business instruments and user interaction.

what

should we offer: test-drive or maintenance

when

to do based on time, mileage, dealership visits, condition, season, driving style, behavour etc.

how

to do that to increase conversions: push or email of message in chat, communication style etc.

  • Car owner interaction
  • Assistant cards
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Car owner Profiling
  • Optimization of marketing campaign funnel

AI-Based solution from Bright Box helps to offer drivers from different categories a certain set of products and services: appropriate accessories, new car sales or an upcoming service visit

Telematics

Driving style: time of day, recurring, inter-city

User Profile

Sociological: Age, Gender, Region

Vehicle Profile

Make, Model, Year, Modification

recomмendations

Consumers to receive recommendations from dealerships manually or automatically using machine learning algorithms into the following groups.

Only for Countryside

People who are driving a lot during the weekends with the high speed

Rush Hour Drivers

People who are driving a lot during the working days, and car doors are opening a lot

home-to-work drivers

More than other groups drive in the mornings and in the evenings

Responsible drivers (RPM never > 5000, no speeding)

Users drive a lot during the day with the speed 0...50 km/h.

Active travelers

The biggest length and number of trips.

Night drivers

Driving more at nights, less in the mornings. Drive a lot in the evenings. More than others use the trunk.

*These are just a few examples of driver segmentation.
The Remoto AI can offer the advanced and customized list of driver’s categories.

platform architecture

platform architecture

Empower your business today with artificial intelligence!

