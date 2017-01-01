recomмendations

Consumers to receive recommendations from dealerships manually or automatically using machine learning algorithms into the following groups.

all_serv_4 Only for Countryside People who are driving a lot during the weekends with the high speed

all_serv_6 Rush Hour Drivers People who are driving a lot during the working days, and car doors are opening a lot

all_serv_7 Daily

home-to-work drivers More than other groups drive in the mornings and in the evenings

all_serv_8 Responsible drivers (RPM never > 5000, no speeding) Users drive a lot during the day with the speed 0...50 km/h.

all_serv_9 Active travelers The biggest length and number of trips.

all_serv_10 Night drivers Driving more at nights, less in the mornings. Drive a lot in the evenings. More than others use the trunk.

*These are just a few examples of driver segmentation.

The Remoto AI can offer the advanced and customized list of driver’s categories.