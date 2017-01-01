Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are enabling huge possibilities of reading and analysing data coming from different sources. Using that type of technologies Remoto is providing the next level of solutions in the area of business instruments and user interaction.
should we offer: test-drive or maintenance
to do based on time, mileage, dealership visits, condition, season, driving style, behavour etc.
to do that to increase conversions: push or email of message in chat, communication style etc.
Telematics
Driving style: time of day, recurring, inter-city
User Profile
Sociological: Age, Gender, Region
Vehicle Profile
Make, Model, Year, Modification
Consumers to receive recommendations from dealerships manually or automatically using machine learning algorithms into the following groups.
Only for Countryside
People who are driving a lot during the weekends with the high speed
Rush Hour Drivers
People who are driving a lot during the working days, and car doors are opening a lot
Daily
home-to-work drivers
More than other groups drive in the mornings and in the evenings
Responsible drivers (RPM never > 5000, no speeding)
Users drive a lot during the day with the speed 0...50 km/h.
Active travelers
The biggest length and number of trips.
Night drivers
Driving more at nights, less in the mornings. Drive a lot in the evenings. More than others use the trunk.
*These are just a few examples of driver segmentation.
The Remoto AI can offer the advanced and customized list of driver’s categories.